San Antonio, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --The usefulness of content marketing has been researched and proven. However, the average small business owner or local nonprofit simply does not have the time to manage these tasks. Besides the commitment of time, being able to hire an in-house employee to keep the company blog updated and syndicated across their social media accounts can be too costly.



There is no shortage of data to prove the effectiveness of publishing quality content on a consistent basis either. It is used by big brands and smaller businesses to drive website traffic and ultimately increase sales. However, small business owners simply need help executing these tasks. Whether it be updating the company blog or creating quality articles for syndication, ChrissyBiz Solutions has the time, resources, and writers to accomplish the task. There are unique solutions available to suit the needs of nonprofit organizations as well.



"Leave the writing to us," is a mantra that the owner Christian "Chrissy" Dernbach likes to share with clients and across her social media networks. "So many times our clients are overwhelmed with executing their daily tasks that they cannot fathom spending more time on something they don't enjoy – writing." Whether it is writing a press release or putting together an E-Book to increase email subscribers, ChrissyBiz has been leave their clients with one less thing to do.



Being able to keep up with the fast-pace of their unique industry and produce quality content to engage their target audience has been an obstacle known to make some small business owners abort content marketing altogether. In response to this issue, ChrissyBiz Solutions has begun to offer bundled solutions to help them stay competitive. Nonprofits have also used their services to write sponsorship letters and creating search engine optimized wording for their website content.



There are several business writing solutions available, including: press release writing, social media content and management, blogging and article marketing. The bundled services are designed to help small businesses focus on their work but relax knowing that their content marketing duties will be executed professionally.