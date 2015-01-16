Elliot Havok Receives Groundbreaking Response from Kickstarter Community in Their Efforts to Launch Havok Timepieces

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --Elliot Havok is a team of creative product designers from the fields of design, development, and manufacturing. The team started this project to create a watch that is practical, minimal, and affordable. Starting at just $69 on Kickstarter, Havok Timepieces will offer handmade watches that will be useful for everyday wear without any frills. The minimalistic design of these watches will not have any extraneous features or fancy dials.



The first line of Havok Timepieces will comprise of five different models.



-Midnight Premium: The all-black approach with a subtle herringbone pattern trims.



-Oxford Premium: The go-to dress watch featuring silver accents and a glen plaid backside.



-Black Classic: The perfect everyday watch with a full-length strap. Wildly affordable.



-Brown Classic: A versatile, casual watch with a minimal, bold white face and brown leather strap.



-Rose Gold Minimalist: A subtle, classy watch suitable for all occasions.



The most important design specifications of Havok Timepieces includes



-Band Material: Genuine Leather Band

-Case Material: Carbon Steel Alloy

-Back Plating: Stainless Steel

-Clasp: Standard Buckle Clasp

-Clasp Material: Stainless Steel

-Dial Window Material: Crystal Mineral Glass

-Movement: Japanese Hattori (Seiko) VX32 Quartz

-Water Resistant: 3 ATM / 30 Meters



Elliot Havok started their Kickstarter campaign with a target of $15,000 to support the launch of Havok Timepieces. Proceeds from the campaign will be spent on R&D, manufacturing, packaging, and logistics for the Havok Timepiece collection. The production of the watches will start after the end of this Kickstarter campaign. The Kickstarter backers will be the first owners of Havok Timepieces.



With almost fifty days still left for the Kickstarter campaign to end, Elliot Havok has already raised more than $120,000 from the campaign. This campaign will end on Saturday, Mar 7.



To find out more about the campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1DKewRN



The official website of Elliot Havok is http://www.elliothavok.com



About Elliot Havok

Elliot Havok is a team of creative product designers from the fields of design, development, and manufacturing. Their upcoming venture is to create Havok Timepieces, a line of practical, minimal, and affordable watches.