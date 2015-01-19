The Eckenrod Group Helps IE Homeowners Sell Their House for Free

Corona, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2015 --Though Chief Economist reports that a strengthened economy is to thank for 2015's projected "healthy increase in home prices", sellers still need think smart. Expecting to share their profits with real estate agents who pocket high commissions, homeowners are wary of cashing out; even though economic strategists say Spring is an optimum time to sell. With that in mind, The Eckenrod Group helps those in the mood to relocate with a deal they can't refuse.



Based in Corona, California and serving clients throughout the Inland Empire and Orange County, The Eckenrod Group is on to something. Helping homeowners save thousands of dollars on the sale of their homes by not taking a listing commission, the real estate firm is a game changer. Tamara Eckenrod of The Eckenrod Group said of the unique concept in real estate sales, "We refuse to sacrifice service, marketing, or exposure for the properties we represent. We also refuse the listing commission upon our client's promise that they will purchase their next home with our help. It's a win/win."



Putting the homeowner first The Eckenrod Group is about results both in the sale and the purchase of a home. To that end, it brings real estate income potential to a large geographical area of Southern California. Targeting cities from Fullerton to Lake Elsinore the program provides a competitive advantage. It gives homeowners peace of mind and a better position when setting the price of their home. Netting a higher return without sacrificing service or optimal marketing exposure.



Eckenrod adds, "It's great news that Housing Starts and existing home sales are up. My 15 years investment experience says to get in before the competition does. Spring will have an influx of houses on the market so, if you're thinking of relocating, now's the time to get serious about a plan."



About The Eckenrod Group

The Eckenrod Group is a real estate investment, management and advisory firm based in Corona, California with15 years experience in the marketplace. The firm serves Orange County and The Inland Empire.



