Nortel PBX System Administration Made Easy with MerAssistant 2.0

Rowlett, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2006 -- PbxInfo.com announces a simpler way to administer your Nortel Meridian PBX. MerAssistant 2.0 is a powerful new GUI program for your Nortel phone system. It allows administrators to perform many of the daily tasks of programming with simple drop down menus and point and click access rather then a command line interface. MerAssistant 2.0 is so user friendly that it can even let non-technical users be able to make safe system changes with ease. “I've never even logged into a switch before - but with this program, I feel comfortable interacting with our switch. I use it on a daily basis and it works like a charm." - J. Jackson, Pbx Supervisor.



MerAssistant 2.0 boasts task automation, over 100 pre-defined reports, over 50 pre-defined programming commands, global set changes, dial up capability and much more. MerAssistant 2.0 was designed to save Nortel Technicians time and frustration when performing many of the complex programming tasks needed to maintain a Pbx switch.



Many Nortel administrators are finding MerAssistant 2.0 an invaluable tool, "Straight forward and easy to use. I've changed names of directory numbers, class of service of telephone sets and enabled sets that were unplugged. All actions that I would normally have to wait for the technician to arrive to complete. MerAssistant is a nice program to have." - R. Kessell, PBX Department Manager.

MerAssistant is perfect for onsite or traveling technicians as well because it allows global and on the fly changes. It also supports direct connect or dial up access to the PBX.



MerAssistant 2.0 could pay for itself in only a few uses. It gives you the power to perform moves, adds or changes easily, effectively and efficiently.



PbxInfo.com is a free IT community that welcomes, shares, and contributes knowledge about every facet of telecommunications. PbxInfo.com is comprised of a 360-degree model that is designed to assist telecom professionals in every phase of a telecommunications project. IT professionals can perform system comparisons, buy and sell equipment, request system proposals and quotes, ask questions in the forums, find information in the portals, and seek or post jobs.



CS2 Communications - A Southern Mississippi Telecommunications LLC, contracting services from Nortel Programming to Structured Cabling Systems.



