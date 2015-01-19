ZebraHost LLC Partners with SmarterTools

Des Moines, IA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2015 --Zebrahost http://www.zebrahost.net has partnered with SmarterTools Inc. http://www.smartertools.com to distribute SmarterTools software as an authorized lease-reseller.



Under the terms of the partnership, ZebraHost LLC will lease the SmarterTools product line, including the SmarterMail mail server, SmarterStats Web log analytics and SEO software, and SmarterTrack customer service software.



ZebraHost CEO Clive Swanepoel noted that the partnership will enable ZebraHost to offer its customers industry-leading products and services that meet the needs of small businesses and enterprise organizations alike.



SmarterMail is a cost-effective Microsoft Exchange alternative, bringing enterprise-level functionality to businesses, ISPs, and Web hosting environments. Features include a rich Webmail interface, file storage, detailed reporting, events/notifications, throttling, email archiving, intrusion detection/prevention, advanced synchronization, out-of-the-box antispam and antivirus and optional add-ons for Exchange ActiveSync, Cyren Premium Antispam, and Cyren Zero-hour Antivirus.



SmarterTrack is a powerful help desk application built for tracking, managing, and reporting on customer service and communications, including sales and support issues. Features include a ticket system, live chat, call logs, time logs, Who's On, branding and language support, cost analysis, data mining, reporting, surveys, a task management system, and a knowledge base.



SmarterStats is comprehensive Web log analytics and SEO software that cost-effectively delivers relevant, accurate, and detailed website statistics to help businesses increase conversions and maximize ROI.



About SmarterTools http://www.smartertools.com

Founded in 2003, SmarterTools Inc. is an information technology management software company based in Phoenix, Arizona. SmarterTools builds a Windows mail server, customer service software, and Web log analytics and SEO software that simplify and automate the day-to-day IT operations of businesses and hosting environments in over 100 countries.



Additional information about SmarterTools Inc. and the SmarterTools product line is available at the company website: http://www.smartertools.com



About ZebraHost LLC http://www.zebrahost.net

Founded in 2000, ZebraHost LLC is an information technology managed service provider based in Des Moines, Iowa. ZebraHost manages servers located in several IBM datacenters around the world. ZebraHost is renowned for its technical expertise and high level of customer support.