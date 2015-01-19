AVRC Announces Release of Vehicle Recall Software

Roswell, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2015 --Recent headlines have made note of automotive recalls such as that for Takata airbag inflators affecting nearly 6 million Toyota manufactured vehicles. And that particular recall is just one costly example. There were several in 2014. Just one single large scale recall can cost a manufacturer millions of dollars and thousands of man hours. One company, Automated Vehicle Recall Center (http://www.AVRCenter.com), is taking these problems to heart and announces their automated solution for automakers. Their AVRCenter software facilitates a cost-effective and streamlined solution for recalls that helps protect manufacturers from the quickly spiraling financial and labor burdens related to such recalls.



AVRCenter works through interconnecting everyone - the manufacturer, distributor, dealer and customers - with a software system that provides a quicker and more cost effective recall solution. In the event of a recall, an automaker simply uses the website to enter data such as the primary information about the recall like make, year, and model. AVRC's interconnected software system then automates the program by locating and contacting the owners of any recalled vehicles, automating payment for the needed repairs by handling the payments with the individual service centers, in the end saving both the automaker and their customers time. What currently takes hours, even weeks of man hours to complete can all be done in ten minutes through AVRC.



About AVRC

AVRC is co-founded by Donald Maycott, Dwayne Hayes and Everstone Adams. Maycott is President of AVRC and Scalable Technology Innovations, LLC (STI) and Vice President of Exalt Integrated Technologies, LLC (Exalt IT). A veteran of the U.S. Army. Mr Maycott provides business also consulting, sales, partnerships and direction for AVRC. Mr. Hayes,also a veteran of U.S. Air Force is the Chief Financial Officer of AVRC and the President of Exalt Integrated Technologies LLC (Exalt IT) and has been awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal and an Employee Support of Guard and Reserve Patriot Award from the Georgia National Guard. Mr. Adams is Chief Operations Officer. A software analyst, the inventor of Perfect Match Ever applications, smartphone applications for the iPhone and blackberry that automatically match singles "on the go" using GPS. He is also the inventor of Evertrack, similar tracking software designed to help families stay safe and connected through monitoring each other's movements.



