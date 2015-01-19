BlackWhiteCupid.com Reaches the "1 Million Users" Milestone

Vaughan, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2015 --Incepted in 2001, this site aims to provide a feature – rich and seamless platform for those seeking an interracial relationship.



Interacting with the local press at a press event organized by BlackWhiteCupid.com, a spokesperson said, "We are overwhelmed by the kind of response that this site has been getting over the years. We are also pleased to see that registered users have been able to use our dating site to their advantage. Nothing makes us happier than people being able to find love by using our services. Our team couldn't have expected a better outcome."



Despite the increasing number of interracial dating sites, BlackWhiteCupid.com has managed to stand apart from the competition. Since the website began its global operations, it has grown in leaps and bounds. "This is a result of dedication and out-of-the-box thinking, which has made it possible for our users to find love here. Moreover, members of this site have also played a vital role in its growth by providing timely feedback", the spokesperson added.



About BlackWhiteCupid.com

BlackWhiteCupid.com is a premium dating site exclusively for those seeking an interracial relationship. Prospective users can register with this site for free and create a profile, add pictures and search for their ideal match. The website also boasts of scores of search filters that help users in finding their perfect partner. In addition, users can also reap the benefits of communication options such as a built – in email client and an instant messenger.



There is a blog section as well as public forums that provide ample information pertaining to dating. A 24/7 customer support cell and an extensive FAQ section ensure you face no issues while using this site.