New Amazon Office Furniture Retail Store Profile Goes Live

Kit Out My Office have today just launched their first official seller account on Amazon (http://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/node/index.html?ie=UTF8&me=AQ1LJ2WAES0FW&merchant=AQ1LJ2WAES0FW&qid=1421668547), opening up the brands reach and adding new value and an extended range to the already extensive line of office desks and storage units available on the UK Amazon Marketplace.



A spokesperson of Kit Out My Office mentioned, "Having just launched our Amazon UK seller account, we've already began to see positive feedback in way of sales".



"We were keen to join Amazon UK as a seller in January while we offer our lowest ever prices during our current sales period and sales performance so far is showing that, just like on our official office furniture website at http://www.kitoutmyoffice.com, people are really taking to our new next day home & business desk range, known as 'UCLIC' and 'HD Colour Range'."



About UCLIC

"The 'UCLIC' range is unique because it offers patented technology that allows for easy 'click together' parts, keeping people away from flat pack hell, which we have all unfortunately become all to familiar with over the years. The UCLIC range ends this issue and even the most complex desk can be built by a non-DIY pro within 10 minutes, while our HD Colour Office Desk range offers an affordable way to kit out an office and liven up business interiors with a 5 colour desk range".



Kit Out My Office are offering free next day delivery with their entire Amazon UK office desk range http://www.amazon.co.uk today.