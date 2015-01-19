Alcoholic Beverages Market Growth Driven by 'Healthy' Trends Amongst Key Consumer Targets

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2015 --RnRMarketResearch.com adds Global Consumer Trends and Key Consumer Targets in Alcoholic Beverages market research report to its store. According to this global alcoholic beverages market trends and consumer targets report, men are driving the alcoholic beverage market, and over-consuming in every category, more so in Beer & Cider and Spirits.



In the Beer segment of alcoholic beverages market, it is older consumers who are over-consuming, specifically men, and marketers should provide products formulated specifically to encourage consumption among aging consumers who are more concerned about health in later life. Across the Wine market it is again older consumers who are driving the market. As health is more influential in the Wine category, marketers must focus on promoting the beneficial aspects of consumption to reassure aging consumers, particularly in emerging economies with high growth and rapidly aging populations. The gender split is more even, highlighting opportunities to target both men and women.



Complete research is available at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/global-consumer-trends-and-key-consumer-targets-in-alcoholic-beverages-market-report.html



In the Spirits market segment of the alcoholic beverages industry, it is consumers aged 25-44 who are driving growth, as they seek products offering superior experiences and enjoyment, as older consumers limit consumption of stronger alcohol. It is men who over-consume Spirits, yet there are growing numbers of female consumers, particularly in emerging economies. Focusing on providing healthier options is essential for growth in emerging markets. Consumers in China are highly influenced by health across all alcoholic beverage categories and it is vital that manufacturers respond to the demand for better for you products.



The Global Consumer Trends and Key Consumer Targets in Alcoholic Beverages report helps companies to develop competitive advantages across the whole of the supply chain by boosting their understanding of consumer motivations. This means that they can align their products and marketing campaigns with the most pertinent consumer need states across a wide variety of diverse markets. The trend framework of this research covers nine mega-trends and 20 trends, with consumer data analyzing the influence of these trends across 10 key countries, and identifies the key age, gender, wealth, and leisure time groups for each trend.



Key Findings



Irrespective of industry, size of brand, heritage, or market share, it is crucial that all brands keep ahead of consumer trends.In recent years there have been a number of publicized failed launches from the biggest brands because they did not recognize evolving consumer need states.



The needs of consumers in developed economies will continue to be shaped by indulgence and experience. Manufacturers must also respond to the increasing desire for smaller-scale production, driven by the popularity of the craft movement, with an emphasis on quality and transparency.



Emerging economies present the most attractive opportunities for growth in terms of value, and meeting the differing needs of consumers in emerging economies is vital in regards to increasing sales.



Due to rapidly aging populations, developing economies will witness a rise in demand for healthier and better for you optionsparticularlyacross the wine market, as consumers become more concerned in regards to alcohol consumption and negative health associations as they age.



Order a copy of the Global Consumer Trends and Key Consumer Targets in Alcoholic Beverages industry research report

http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/purchase?rname=58343



Another research forecasts that the Tequila market in the APAC region to grow at 14% CAGR in terms of revenue and 11.59% CAGR in terms of volume during 2014 to 2019. The Tequila Market in the APAC Region 2015-2019 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the leading countries of the APAC region; it also covers the Tequila market landscape in the APAC region and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Countries covered in this research include Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, Singapore and South Korea. Companies like Brown Forman, Diageo, Jose Cuervo, Sauza Tequila, Camino Real distillery, Cia Tequilera Los Valores, Coralejo Tiple Distilato, Destilados Ole, Hacienda La Capilla, Olmeca Tequila, Pernod Ricard, Proximo Spirits, Sierra Tequila, Tequila Cazadores and Tequila Quiote.



Order a copy of this report

http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/purchase?rname=258571



Explore more reports on the alcoholic beverages market

http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/reports/food-beverage/beverages/alcoholic-beverages



About RnRMarketResearch.com

RnRMarketResearch.com is digital library of syndicated market research reports and in-depth studies of 5000+ micro markets. We provides reports by 100+ publishers.



Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

TX, Dallas North - Dominion Plaza,

17304, Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas 75252

Tel: 888-391-5441

sales@rnrmarketresearch.com