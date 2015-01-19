Scottsdale Jeweler Presents Spring Collection of Phillips House

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2015 --Hamra Jewelers of Scottsdale, Arizona will host a special presentation of the Spring Collection of the Phillips House on Saturday, February 7th, 2015 from 12-5pm. The public is invited to take part in this special event where guests will be able to see the high fashion and classically chic collection firsthand for themselves.



Based out of Miami Beach, Florida, Phillips House is one of the fastest growing fine jewelry brands in the country. The creations of co-designers Lisa Phillips Frankel and Danielle Frankel Nemiroff have garnered great attention in the fashion world, having been highlighted in many popular magazines and worn by both celebrities and dignitaries around the world.



Long known for a reputation of impeccable quality, integrity and a tradition of personal service, Hamra Jewelers is pleased to be hosting the upcoming presentation of one of the premier jewelry brands in modern day fashion.



About Hamra Jewelers

Hamra Jewelers features an exquisite and eclectic selection of platinum, gold and gemstone designs in earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings from such renowned artists as Jack Kelege, Charles Krypell, Mikimoto, Aaron Basha, Penny Preville, Jude Frances, Michael M., Tacori, and David Yurman. Hamra even creates unique custom designs in every style and color.



