Scottsdale Dentist Teams with Mission of Mercy to Offer Free Dental Services to Underprivileged

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2015 --On December 12th and 13th of 2014, Scottsdale, Arizona dentist Dr. Robert Rouhani teamed up with Central Arizona Dental Society Mission of Mercy to offer much needed dental services, including pediatric dentistry, restoration, extractions, fillings, crowns and other general dentistry services to the underprivileged.



People seeking these dental services lined up for hours to be treated at the Arizona Fairgrounds in Phoenix where 100 portable dental chair stations were set up to allow proper treatment for patients. Dr. Rouhani and other dental certified volunteers began working at 6:00am when the doors opened and continued on until 7:00pm in the evening. The volunteers were greeted with hugs and many thankful comments from the patients they attended to.



Mission of Mercy works to improve the quality of life for those who suffer dental disease by going to more than 70 different locations throughout the U.S. sponsoring these valuable events.



