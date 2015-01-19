Hilarious Mercedes-Benz Film Takes #2 Spot on Fashion Film Network's WEEKLY TOP 10 Ranking

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2015 --At number 3 spot is satirical newcomer "A Fistful of Wolves" helmed by Danny Sangra. Combine running in slow motion with melodramatic monologues and you've got yourself a world of fashion advertising cliches. Mercedes-Benz hits the humorous nail on the head with this Fashion Week promo starring Justin O'Shea.



Gia Coppola's film "Blue Denim" may have been a hit last week. However, the short, starring contributing editor at British Vogue Alexa Chung, has made a significant drop from third place down to #7. It's possible the model's vocals aren't her strong suit, although a variety of other factors could also be to blame.



Spanish bullfighter Jose Maria Manzanares became a bullfighter at age 12, debuted on the arena before the age of 20, and made his fashion film debut in Dolce & Gabbana's Ad Campaign that's placed at #8 just beneath Coppola's karaoke. What's more the designers took a note from Karl Lagerfeld and directed the short themselves.



Last Week's #1 and #4 films have maintained their spots however Christopher Bailey's "From London with Love" and Tomek Baginski's "Out of this World" have swapped places. This week we bid farewell to "A Brave New Love", a short helmed by Amer Chadha-patel for French fashion label The Kooples.



1 First Kiss - Tatia Pilieva

2 A Fistful of Wolves - Danny Sangra

3 The One That I Want - Baz Luhrmann

4 Reincarnation - Karl Lagerfeld

5 From London with Love - Christopher Bailey

6 Out of this World - Tomek Baginski

7 Blue Denim - Gia Coppola

8 Dolce & Gabbana - Domenico Dolce

9 Kendall Jenner: Girl on Film - Ben Toms

10 Magical Holidays - Johan Renck



The WEEKLY TOP 10 RANKING is determined by a propriety system that utilizes publicly available data in a weighted average of prime indicators.



About The Fashion Film Network

The Fashion Film Network is a global distribution network for curated fashion films. With a vast array of media partners and distribution agreements the FFN is in daily contact with the global fashion film community. It's right managed fashion film library is one of the largest in the world making the FFN the go to resource for persons looking for exciting, beautiful, and fashionable imagery.



Contact:

Fred Sweet, Producer at: FredSweet@fashionfilmwire.com - 619-889-3238

Yoneat Green, Head of Curation at: YoneatGreen@fashionfilmwire.com