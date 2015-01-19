South Austin Eye Care Clinic Offers Glaucoma Tests

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2015 --South Austin eye care provider Master Eye Associates reminds area patients that with modern treatment, advanced testing and early-warning technology, glaucoma is a manageable condition. New technology and techniques have rendered glaucoma a treatable disease, and Master Eye Associates of South Austin now provides a full assay of glaucoma testing and treatment methods for area patients. Using Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) and Scanning Laser Polarimetry, Master Eye's skilled optometrists can detect and diagnose early stage glaucoma, much earlier than any other form of testing has been capable of doing. The Master Eye Associates philosophy is to adopt and apply the most effective contemporary technology and techniques to provide quality, advanced care for their South Austin eye care patients.



Beyond initial testing, ongoing Care and monitoring of glaucoma is essential to the treatment of this disease. Keeping a close watch on glaucoma's progress is crucial to the prevention of permanent loss of vision. With state-of-the-art spectral domain OCT scans, Master Eye Associates gathers the most accurate measurements of the progressive nerve fiber loss that is a result of glaucoma. The detection and monitoring of this nerve loss determines the overall approach and ultimate effectiveness of subsequent glaucoma treatments. The depth and meticulousness of OCT scans are unsurpassed, and only this level of technology can accurately capture total nerve-loss progression, making it possible for a doctor to make the most appropriate decision on combating the disease.



Untreated glaucoma results in severe vision loss or even permanent blindness. Master Eye Associates' optometrists recommend yearly eye checkups for adults and children. Checkups should include comprehensive assays for glaucoma and other common eye conditions. Early detection is of critical importance to the successful treatment of many ocular disorders and diseases. Master Eye Associates of South Austin offers comprehensive full eye exams including glaucoma testing with the most advanced equipment available, general vision testing, LASIK consultations and family eye care, all at their convenient South Austin, Texas location. To learn more about Master Eye Associates and their Texas eye care offices in Cedar Park, Bee Caves and around Austin, visit them online at www.MasterEyeAssociates.com.