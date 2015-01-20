Austin Digital Marketing Company Sixth Fastest Growing Company in Austin

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2015 --Austin digital marketing company LocalSearchForDentists.com (LSFD) is proud to announce their placement at #6 on Inc.'s list of Austin's Top Ten Fastest Growing Companies. LSFD recently earned the number 357 spot on the Inc. 500, with their growth continuing to improve as they bring fresh new ideas, experience and a growing team to the Austin digital marketing field. LSFD brings experience, savvy and flexibility to their efforts, continually improving returns for their niche audience: Dentists, orthodontists, oral surgeons, implant dentistry practices and cosmetic dentists.



Founder and CEO Graig Presti says, "LocalSearchForDentists.com is all about turning our know-how in the digital marketing space into tangible returns for our clients. Our work brings patients into our dentists' offices, gets phones ringing and builds an audience through reviews and appointments they see on a day to day basis. We provide more than just stats on a report - real world results." Presti and his Austin team have continued to grow while retaining a lean, customer-focused enterprise focusing on quality content, google media management, reputation management and an intimate knowledge of the algorithms that govern digital marketing.



"Knowing how to use the tools that the Internet provides is essential. We leverage our knowledge, skill and best practices in tandem, and our clients see the benefits. We make it easy for our clients, and we do it right," Presti said. LocalSearchForDentists.com enables their members to continually attract new patients with smart local digital optimization, video marketing, reputation management, Google AdWord techniques and organic press release creation. LSFD is currently sitting on top of a 1,324% growth rate over the last 3 years, will have another record year in 2015. To learn more about LocalSearchForDentists.com, visit them online at www.LocalSearchForDentists.com.



About Graig Presti

Graig Presti is the founder & CEO of LocalSearchForDentists.com and for the past 10 years has been the #1 leading authority and industry leader in the Internet Dental marketing space. He has authored 6 books and LocalSearchForDentists.com has been named #357 out of 500 on Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Companies in the USA and #6 of the 10 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Austin, TX. He was recently featured in Newsweek Magazine as a Champion of Health, Wealth and Success and LocalSearchForDentists.com continues to lead marketing and PR campaigns that have driven over 10,000 dental practices to record years. Presti has been recognized as one of the world's top market-leaders in dental marketing, his Google patient review attraction 'cheat sheet' system has seen features in The Wall St. Journal, Newsweek, Inc. Magazine and on the Inc. 500 in addition to broadcast outlets like CNN, FOX, NBC, ABC and CBS.