Craters & Freighters Phoenix Preferred Shipper for 2015 Celebration of Fine Art

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2015 --Craters & Freighters Phoenix will once again provide specialty crating and shipping services for the 2015 Celebration of Fine Art in Scottsdale. This marks the company's 15th year as the preferred shipper for one of the West's premier art events.



"The caliber of art and the friendly, receptive environment is what makes this event truly unique," said Dennis Davies, president and owner of Craters & Freighters Phoenix. "We bring that same commitment of professionalism and customer service to every item we ship for the artists. We take extra time getting to know their artwork and customizing shipping options to best serve their needs."



The Celebration of Fine Art is a juried, invitational show and art sale featuring more than 40,000 square feet of working studios and works of art by 100 renowned and emerging artists from across the country. During the 10-week event, which runs January 17 through March 29, visitors have the opportunity to admire and acquire an unsurpassed selection of artworks in all mediums and styles. This year the Celebration of Fine Art celebrates its 25th Anniversary of bringing art lovers and artists together under its signature white tent.



"I have worked with Craters & Freighters Phoenix for 11 years to crate and ship my artwork across the United States and abroad," said artist Bruce Marion of Bruce Marion Studios in Chandler, Arizona. "Their level of expertise and customer service is simply unmatched and they are always looking out for my best interests."



For more than 20 years the Craters & Freighters Phoenix has professionally packaged, crated and shipped paintings of every kind and size, bronze sculptures, glass art, photography, ceramics and much more. Museums, auctions, galleries, artists and collectors rely on the company to safely move their delicate and valuable pieces across the country and around the world. Their proven expertise begins with an assessment of the artwork, including risk, storage, environment factors such as climate and temperatures. All are factored into providing the appropriate container and cushioning system to prevent damage.



"From custom cushioning and packaging to worldwide shipping to high value insurance coverage, we ensure the safe and timely delivery of Celebration of Fine Art purchases," added Davies. "We take care of all the details so guests can enjoy the superb art, a glass of wine and our beautiful Arizona weather."



About Craters & Freighters Phoenix

Craters & Freighters Phoenix provides local businesses and residential clients with expert packing, crating and worldwide shipping services. Unlike traditional shipping companies, there are no weight and size limitations or minimums. Opened in 1992, it is one of the oldest and most successful franchises in the Craters & Freighters family and has expertly shipped over 100,000 items since then, all with an unmatched level of care and expertise. CratersAndFreightersPhoenix.com