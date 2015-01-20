Birmingham Dry Cleaner Expands Services with Expert Alterations

Birmingham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2015 --Birmingham, Alabama dry cleaner Champion Cleaners is now offering expert alteration services as an enhancement to the detailed and professional results provided by their skilled dry cleaning experts. Alterations are available for special dresses and gowns, including couture pieces, hemming for pants and slacks, and full alteration services for formal suiting and dress shirts as well. Champion Cleaners' highly-skilled team can care for the most delicate, important and formal attire, handling their meticulous cleaning, repair and alterations in one appointment. Birmingham dry cleaning customers who need a special event dress altered, or need new pants hemmed and tailored, or suddenly need a tear in a coat pocket repaired can simply call on the Champion Cleaners team and discuss the alteration in conjunction with cleaning and valet services.



Champion Cleaners provides fastidious alterations ranging from basic hems to complete, extensive wedding gown alterations. In order to perform alterations under the most ideal circumstances, they require all garments be cleaned prior to the work. Fortunately Champion provides detailed, thorough cleaning services for all types of clothing, paying special attention to the manufacturer's instructions, special fabric considerations and input from each client on each piece. Champion's team can even handle one-of-a-kind pieces, from heirlooms gowns and suits to couture creations and fine dresses and gowns.



Clients can either have their garments marked for alteration by themselves, their tailors or clothing stores, or bring them into a Champion Cleaners location for fitting, measuring and damage inspection. Most garments marked and delivered by 9:00am on a Monday, Wednesday or Friday will be complete and ready for pickup by the following Monday, Wednesday or Friday. This service includes cleaning and pressing as indicated by the label and required for alterations, with pressing included free of charge for any cleaned or altered garment. Most items can also be done with one-day expedited service when ordered. For added convenience, any marked, measured and pinned clothing can be left for Champions' pick-up and drop-off valet service. Champion Cleaners provides meticulous, skilled dry cleaning, alteration and garment care services in and around the Birmingham, Alabama community. To learn more, visit them online at www.ChampionCleaners.com.