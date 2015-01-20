COPEC for the New Astrospec 2.0 Safety Glasses - A New Look and a Velvety Touch

Waldkraiburg, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2015 --The new astrospec 2.0 involved processing high-tech materials into a set of safety glasses, which combine innovative functionality with unmatched standards of safety. The flexible safety glasses frame employs the COPEC® Thermoplastic Elastomers from the specialist manufacturer KRAIBURG TPE. They remain firmly in place, on any face, while retaining a silky-smooth feeling against the skin, for unbeatable wearer comfort. The frame also features triple adjustment, while the glasses can be folded flat together after use.



Eyes are protected using a flattened curve wraparound lens made of polycarbonate and with built-in side protection. The lens coating prevents fogging and scratching. Finally, a ventilation system keeps the climate comfortable for eyes while preventing any risk of liquids or foreign bodies entering into the eye area.



COPEC®: Offers unbeatable feel and repels dirt

COPEC® is processed as part of dual-component injection molding with polycarbonate (PC). A production approach which simplifies manufacturing, slashes cycle times and eliminates the need for additional work procedures. The material resists dirt and withstands the everyday external stresses to which it is exposed – including UV radiation as well as skin oils and lubricating greases. It is also totally harmless to the wearer of the glasses: TPE is free of all latex, PVC and heavy metals. Moreover, COPEC® is also recyclable. KRAIBURG TPE has its own in-house coloristic division, to get the color of the material exactly as the customer wants. Further advantages of TPE compounds include the ease of coloring they allow and their excellent color stability.



Long-standing collaboration

UVEX and KRAIBURG TPE joined forces to collaborate as early as the astrospec 2.0 predecessor, as well as on many other projects. This was also the case for the pheos safety glasses, which were honored with the German Design Award in 2013.



Über UVEX

UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH & Co. KG is a trio of multinational companies under one roof: uvex safety group, uvex sports group (Uvex sports and Alpina) as well as Filtral. The uvex group has a presence including 47 subsidiaries in 20 countries, characterized for its forward-looking production, which centers on Germany. Two-thirds of its 2,120 or so employees (version as of: FY 2012/13) are employed in Germany. Uvex is a global partner for elite international sports as an equipment sponsor for countless top athletes. Our mission - to protect people - is something we uphold and are bound by. That is why uvex develops, produces and distributes products and services for the safety and protection of those in professional, sporting and recreational spheres.



A download of this press release, more information, and photographic material can be found at http://www.kraiburg-tpe.com.



About KRAIBURG TPE

KRAIBURG TPE (http://www.kraiburg-tpe.com) is one of the world´s leading manufacturers of soft, elastic Thermoplastic Elastomers. In addition to custom-engineered solutions, the company also provides a broad range of market-specific formulations for diverse areas of application under the brand name THERMOLAST®. With the material solution HIPEX® KRAIBURG TPE is opening up the world for applications requiring high temperature and oil resistance for all thermoplastics processing companies. With new compounds COPEC® and For-Tec E it is entering new dimensions in terms of haptics, adhesion and resistance for consumer electronics products. KRAIBURG TPE has production sites in Germany, USA and Malaysia. The sales organization additionally covers France, Italy, Poland, Spain, China, India, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Brazil and Mexico. In further countries KRAIBURG TPE is represented by distributors.



Contact EMEA



KRAIBURG TPE GmbH & Co. KG

Andreas Pawel

Friedrich-Schmidt-Straße 2

84478 Waldkraiburg

Tel.: +49 (0)8638 9810-519

Fax: +49 (0)8638 9810-11519

Email: andreas.pawel@kraiburg-tpe.com

http://www.kraiburg-tpe.com



Contact Corporate



KRAIBURG TPE GmbH & Co. KG

Lars Goldmann

Friedrich-Schmidt-Straße 2

84478 Waldkraiburg

Tel.: +49 (0)8638 9810-278

Fax: +49 (0)8638 9810-11278

Email: lars.goldmann@kraiburg-tpe.com

http://www.kraiburg-tpe.com