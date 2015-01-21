DeLand, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2015 --*Interested in learning more about the clinical trials being conducted at Avail Clinical Research? Visit them on the web (http://www.availclinical.com/trial/vaginal-dryness/) or contact them directly at (386) 785-2404.



Why Are Volunteers so Essential?



This isn't a topic that many women feel comfortable talking about, not even to their doctors. Clinical research studies have shown that nearly 1 in every 3 women experience it while going through menopause, but inadequate lubrication can occur in women of all ages. This issue is often a red flag for vaginal atrophy-- a thinning and inflammation of the vaginal walls due to estrogen level decline.



Each research volunteer plays an important role in helping to improve modern treatment for vaginal dryness. While modern therapies are effective, there are still a number of unwanted side effects that could eventually be eliminated. Qualified participants have been instrumental in helping to ensure greater excellence in the care provided to other postmenopausal women.



The direct benefits of participating in a clinical trial include:

- Access to premium medical care at no cost

- Health insurance is not a requirement

- Participants are compensated for their time and travel



Symptoms of Vaginal Dryness



Vaginal dryness is a condition that women tend to have a very difficult time discussing, but it can have a significant effect on sexual health and well-being if treatment is not sought. It can be accompanied by the following symptoms:

- Itching or stinging sensations around the vagina

- Soreness

- Burning

- Pain or even some bleeding after sexual intercourse

- Frequent urinary tract infections



Study Qualification and Informed Consent



Research volunteers must be screened by the principal investigator before they can be enrolled into a clinical trial. Each one has it's specific set of inclusion criteria that is laid out in the study protocol. People who are interested are encouraged to spend time learning about how clinical trials are conducted and what is expected of a clinical trial participant. After that, they must submit a signed informed consent form to qualify.



This is one of the last steps required before a volunteer can be enrolled and it is essential. Not only does it help ensure that participants understand the commitment they are making, but it also helps ensure that research teams keep their applicants informed of all study related procedures and visitations. Each participant is also told that they are free to withdraw from the clinical trial at any time they wish.



Avail's Research Facility and Phase I Capabilities



Located in DeLand, Florida, this state-of-the-art facility specializes in conducting intensive clinical trials for a variety of medical conditions including vaginal dryness, postmenopausal syndrome, hot flashes and more. Since being established in 1998, their experienced team has successfully conducted more than 800 clinical trials at this site.



Following a recent expansion, the Avail research facility can now accommodate up to 50 overnight participants comfortably. This makes it one of the leading Phase I sites in the state of Florida. Their dedicated Phase I staff work very hard to ensure that participants feel comfortable and well taken care during their visitations.



For Sponsors and CRO's



The initial stages in any new treatment's life cycle are so important , most sponsors and CRO's find it challenging to find the right site for their study. The fully-equipped facilities, renowned team of CPIs and experienced Phase I staff make Avail an ideal solution for conducting both healthy volunteer and patient population trials.



