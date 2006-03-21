Deadline Approaches for 2006 Free Fantasy Baseball Game

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2006 -- CDM Fantasy Sports (http://www.cdmsports.com) today announced the launch of their fantasy baseball game – Free Fantasy Baseball (http://fantasybaseball.cdmsports.com). This will be the 4th year that CDM is offering the game.



The Free Fantasy Baseball game allows fantasy fans to enter for free and to make 1 free player change each week. Additional changes cost 25¢ each. Each team owner picks a team of 28 starters using a $60 million salary cap. Teams are ranked using point-style scoring for division and overall standings. $25,000 in cash prizes are awarded at the end of the game.



“We are excited to be offering our Free Fantasy Baseball game for the 4th year,” said CDM Fantasy Sports’ President Carol D. Matthews. “The game is a fan favorite every year.”



The deadline for entering this game is Sunday, April 2, 2006, at 5 PM Central Time. Last year Michelle Paganelli of Gilbert, AZ, won the $3,500 grand prize.



CDM Fantasy Sports offers a total of 8 full-season fantasy baseball games for all skill levels and budgets. You can see all of CDM Fantasy Sports’ fantasy baseball games at http://www.cdmsports.com/baseball.



About CDM Fantasy Sports



CDM Fantasy Sports (http://www.cdmsports.com), headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is one of the leading providers of fantasy sports products and services in North America. CDM has operated games since 1992 for some of the most respected names in the national sports media, including USA TODAY, Sports Weekly, The Hockey News, The Golf Channel and The Sporting News, for major Internet entities such as MSNBC, Snap and The Lottery Channel, as well as under the CDM brand. The company currently offers baseball, football, basketball, hockey, golf and auto racing games that can be played via a variety of methods, including phone, mail, email, fax and the Internet. CDM also owns and operates the fantasy news site The Roto Times (http://www.rototimes.com) and the TQ Stats League Manager site (http://www.tqstats.com).



