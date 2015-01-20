The Electric Service Company Now Offers Solar Panel Installation & Repair Service

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2015 --With the increased use and installation of solar panels, The Electric Service company is now offering a competitive solar panel service. This includes Solar panel repairs, maintenance and installation.



The USA is currently ranked the top country for generating electricity from the sun. Most of these are installed in the desert, especially in the south west. Las Vegas has around 294 days of sun per year compared to the U.S. average of 205. Since 2010 a massive increase in use of solar panels has occurred. Nearly a ten percent rise was seen in 2010. Its expected that by 2025, solar energy will count for the nations 10% overall electricity production.



According to a report published on Wikipedia, the rate of growth is at 40% per year of new solar panels. This ties up with a general trend of the cost per kilowatt-hour reducing. Solar energy solutions are becoming far more affordable and cost effective.



The Electric Service Company based in Las Vegas have technicians that are trained to service and install solar devices.



A spokesperson said:



"If you need installation of Solar Panels in Las Vegas, Henderson, or Boulder City. Our electricians are educated in the proper wiring and electrical installation of solar panels and related products".



Theelectricservicecompany.com also provides many other electrical services. From pool and spa repair, to security camera installation to general home and commercial electrical service, The Electric Service Company provides a solution for all.



A free evaluation can be obtained for electrical work. (http://www.theelectricservicecompany.com/) never charges a trip fee or service call fee.



For electricians seeking a job, their website also offers job opportunities using a simple contact form.



About The Electric Service Company

The Electric Service Company operates in the Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City area. "No Job too small, Give Us a Call".