Innovative New Mobile App to Allow Patient Access to Medical Records

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2015 --When treating any type of medical condition, having access to relevant patient history is crucial. In a case of an emergency, the ease of access is even more critical and the speed at which the information can be obtained is not only important – but a few seconds may be the difference between life and death.



For these reasons, Brian Bouwer, a 32-year-old entrepreneur and CEO of Bestforu Holdings Ltd from South Africa, has developed a mobile medical application software that can access all patient records in a flash. The system is called BEST4UMED and can be activated with the patient's fingerprint.



"This is the first mobile medical application software system that has the ability to link everyone and every segment in the medical industry together," explains Bouwer. "The Best4umed mobile application will enable medical practitioners, health specialists, physicians, pharmacists, medical and emergency assistants, and patients to have immediate access to important medical information at any time, with the use of the fingerprint medical software."



With the entire patient history available and accessible on a single screen, critical medical decisions can be made far more quickly and with much more certainty than ever before.



In addition, health practitioners will now be able to manage their business more efficiently; this will include billing to medical aid and health insurance companies for consultation and medical fees, also appointment diaries, patient consultation, patient overview, ICD-10Code dictionary, med pages, patient results, chronical illness benefits, generics dictionaries just to name some of the modules.



When visiting clinics, medical practices and hospitals, patients using the Best4umed mobile application will not be required to fill out long medical forms. Instead they can be identified by simply scanning their fingerprints.



Medical practitioners and experts will also be able to remotely access CONTINUAL PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT courses and materials on the BEST4UMED app to obtain their compulsory ETHICS POINTS annually.



"This software for medical practitioners is a revolutionary step in caring for our health and loved ones," says Bouwer.



It's also a highly complex system that will require a significant amount of labor and start-up capital to become operational. Bouwer estimates that he'll need around $6 million to get the Best4umed mobile application up and running.



About $1 million will go toward the final development stage, beta testing, marketing, administration and operational costs. The remaining $5 million is needed for expanding BEST4UMED into the global markets of India, Asia, USA, Europe, and South America.



The initial plan involves launching the Best4umed mobile application with 28,000 secured medical practitioners.



