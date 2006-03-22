Positive T-Shirt Line "I AM THE STANDARD" Launches

Columbus, Ohio -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2006 -- Advice pioneer Dr. Uplift unveils his I AM THE STANDARD t-shirt!



The t-shirt is inspired by Uplift’s personal struggle with self-acceptance, as well as the personal struggles of those he interacts with.



He said, “I’ve advised so many people who don’t feel worthy because they’re ethnic minorities, overweight, in tumultuous relationships, homosexual, victims of abuse, single parents, disabled, etc … I want people to know they’re fine the way they are and they’ll mentally resurrect once they truly believe this … It’s so easy to get caught up in the lives of others and emulate what we see, but people will always be better versions of themselves than emulated versions of others.”



Just as each of us is different, Uplift’s t-shirts are customizable.



With so much negativity in fashion, it’s good to see someone who’s breaking the mold to help heal the world.



