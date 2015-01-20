Capital Square Realty Advisors Acquires Dallas Medical Office Building Portfolio

Glen Allen, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2015 --Capital Square Realty Advisors, LLC announced today that it has acquired a portfolio of two medical office buildings located in the Dallas suburbs of Arlington and Mansfield, Texas. Both properties are 100 percent leased to Arlington Orthopedic Associates, the largest independent practice providing comprehensive orthopedic care in the Mid-Cities, Texas area.



"These are exceptionally attractive medical office buildings leased long-term to an organization comprised of award-winning and renowned physicians with privileges at several leading area hospitals," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square Realty Advisors. "Each building is in a desirable location, and CNN/Money Magazine recently ranked Mansfield 17th in its annual 'Best Places to Live' list."



The two-story Arlington building, located at 800 Orthopedic Way, contains 37,100 square feet of space in the heart of the city's commercial district. Built in 2003, the property is adjacent to Baylor Surgicare at Arlington, one block south of Pioneer Parkway and two miles north of Interstate 20. The facility includes general exam rooms, imaging services, physical therapy space and features a carriage porch entrance for convenient patient delivery and departures.



The Mansfield property, located at 2801 E. Broad St., includes approximately 12,560 square feet of medical office space. The single-story building was developed in 2012 on the campus of the 168-bed, award-winning Methodist Mansfield Medical Center. The facility houses imaging and physical therapy services and is easily accessible via State Routes 287 and 360.



Arlington Orthopedic Associates' 19 member physicians are board-certified and rank consistently among the top orthopedic specialists in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The organization specializes in orthopedics and its related subspecialties in joint replacement, orthopedic surgery and sports medicine.



About Capital Square Realty Advisors LLC

Capital Square Realty Advisors, LLC specializes in the creation and management of commercial real estate investment programs for Section 1031 exchange investors and discretionary (non-1031) investors using the Delaware Statutory Trust structure. Louis J. Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square Realty Advisors, has been involved in the creation and management of more than 100 investment offerings totaling over $3 billion, including DST, tenant-in-common, numerous real estate funds, and multiple publicly registered non-traded real estate investment trusts.