Melbourne Florida Motorcycle Injury Attorney Sinclair Law Supports Local Biking Events

Melbourne, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2015 --Sinclair Law has long been considered one of Florida's top motorcycle firms. Attorney and founder of Sinclair Law, Brad Sinclair, is an avid motorcycle rider. He supports the activity in his off time and through his legal career where he advocates for victims of motorcycle accidents. His appreciation for motorcycles is further demonstrated by his firm's support of the upcoming popular biking events scheduled for 2015.



Full Throttle, Florida's motorcycle Expo and Bike Builder Invitational, is scheduled to take place on January 15-18th. The event includes a bike show, professional bike build off, music and more. Bikes are judged in various classes and trophies are awarded to winners. There will be live bands, cash give-a-ways, fireworks, and more.



Also in the month of January is the 3rd Annual Big Chill Ride, which takes the form of a scavenger hunt. There will be food, vendors, music, auctions and raffles. Scheduled for January 25, 2015, it takes place in Melbourne, Florida.



On January 31, 2015 is the Dania Beach Vintage Motorcycle Show. Featuring over 300 vintage motorcycles, the show covers various classes for which awards will be given. This year's theme is Sportsters. Activities include field games and a swap meet. Vendors, food, live music, and more are scheduled. All proceeds benefit stray aid and rescue.



In February, the Mad Beach Winter Bike Festival takes place in Madeira Beach. The event includes a bike show featuring ten classes with a fund-raising award. There will be an auction, raffle and vendors.



Another event taking place in February is Shakes, Rattles, Rides and Rods for Parkinson's. The charity ride benefits Michael J Fox Foundation and Zesiewicz Foundation for Parkinson's. There will be live music, auctions, vendors and more.



Sinclair Law advocates for the Florida biking community and supports these popular biking events scheduled for the upcoming year. For more information on biking laws and resources check out the Sinclair Law website.



