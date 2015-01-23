Melbourne Florida Personal Injury Firm Sinclair Law Celebrates Its 31st Anniversary: Decades of Dedication

Melbourne, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2015 --Sinclair Law is pleased to announce it is celebrating 31 years of representing individuals in personal injury and wrongful death claims in the state of Florida.



The attorneys at Sinclair Law protect the rights of victims in auto accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, maritime accidents, and more. Brad Sinclair, attorney and sole practitioner, boasts over 30 years of experience practicing law in the state of Florida. He is personally involved in each and every case the firm handles. He is skilled in negotiating with insurance companies and guiding clients towards expert medical advice.



Now recognized as one of the leading personal injury law firms in the southeast, Sinclair Law serves the communities in Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, Rockledge, Merritt Island, Cape Canaveral and Brevard County. Familiar with the ins and outs of Florida laws and insurance regulations, Sinclair Law has also earned a reputable name within Florida's biking community.



Always at the forefront of Federal and State developments, Sinclair Law has long been considered one of Florida's best motorcycle accident firms. An avid motorcyclist himself, Brad Sinclair is devoted to advocating for motorcycle safety and the just enforcement of the rights of motorcyclists.



"We are proud of the success we've enjoyed over the past 31 years and are grateful for the support of our clients who have made it possible," says Brad Sinclair of Sinclair Law. "We treat the attorney-client relationship with the utmost respect, and with a commitment to the ethical handling of legal matters. We look forward to continued growth in the coming years, while staying true to the mission we value – going the extra mile."



For more information about Sinclair Law, please visit: SinclairLaw.com.



About Sinclair Law

