Alcohol Delivery App Sqyre and Lucky Strike Announce Beer and Wings Delivered for the Superbowl

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2015 --Lucky Strike Entertainment and Sqyre, an LA-based mobile alcohol delivery company, are joining forces to make getting your beer and chicken fix a little easier for the Superbowl. Starting Tuesday January 20th, Sqyre users will be able to pre-order a party package including craft beer, chicken bites, sweet potato tots, veggie platter, and delicious chocolate chip cookies delivered warm and ready to eat to your door before kick-off.



The party package, which is great for 7-10 people, can be ordered through the Sqyre app for iPhone or online at sqyre.com



Sqyre CEO, Kevan Sadigh notes "Watching the Superbowl is an American tradition, and we want people to just kick back and enjoy the game without running around to pick up food or worrying about running out of beer." He adds that partnering with Lucky Strike, "is the perfect fit, because like us, they've always made the customer experience a priority."



The party packs will be available for pre-order until Saturday January 31st, and will be delivered on February 1st before kick-off throughout the Santa Monica, Venice, Brentwood, Westwood, Bel Air, Beverly Hills, Mid City, West Hollywood, Hollywood, and Downtown neighborhoods. Supplies are limited and are expected to sell out.



About Sqyre

Sqyre is a Los Angeles based mobile lifestyle app providing users with convenient on-demand delivery of beer, wine, and spirits. Users aged 21 and older can use the Sqyre mobile app or website to order their favorite liquor and have it delivered by a friendly driver in under an hour. Sqyre is expanding quickly throughout Los Angeles and plans to expand to more major cities across the United States.



CONTACT:

To learn more about this, please contact

Joshua Sadigh, VP Marketing

josh@sqyre.com

424-209-7520



Download press material at sqyre.com/press