Family Vacation Critics Inc. and Alaska Alpine Adventures Join Forces

It's almost spring and it's time to book your family adventure travel vacation to Alaska! Family Vacation Critics, Inc., the first community website providing family ratings for hotels, airlines, cruise lines and adventure travel companies, has joined with Alaska Alpine Adventures to bring families to the tundra for a new and exciting vacation alternative. Family Vacation Critics CEO and Chief Critic explains, "Families are somewhat leery of trying out adventure travel because there are so many unknowns – is the operator reputable? Which company is the best for the ages and interests of my children? Where can I book adventure travel packages? How did other families feel about their adventure travel choices?" This partnership is designed to provide information on this exciting family vacation option.



Family Vacation Critics, Inc., in conjunction with Alaska Alpine Adventures, will be providing in-depth information and vacation options for travel to the 49th state. Family Vacation Critics, Inc. operates the website www.familyvacationcritics.com where family travel decision makers can find ratings of adventure travel companies operating throughout the world. Travelers can evaluate adventure travel experiences based on a variety of family specific criteria including age appropriate activities, kids food, camping/hotel facilities, attention to the needs of kids, pre departure preparation, guide knowledge and experience and attention to safety. This format makes it very easy for family travelers to find an adventure travel company in their desired location, select activities they want to experience and evaluate the adventure travel company based on what other family travelers said.



Alaska Alpine Adventures is committed to providing a complete family travel experience. From the time of booking, through pre-departure and during the trip in Alaska, they are committed to ensuring that the family travel experience is positive and memorable. Alaska Alpine Adventures provides first-class hiking, backpacking, climbing, mountaineering, skiing, rafting and kayaking expeditions in Alaska's stunning National Parks, Refuges and Wilderness Regions, Denali, Gates of the Arctic, Katmai, Lake Clark, Wrangell-St. Elias, Kenai Fjords, Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, and beyond. Family travelers can even arrange a private family tour.



If you are an adventure travel company that is interested in developing a partnership to help inform family travelers about adventure travel options, please contact us directly at (201) 391-1180 or by email at monica@familyvacationcritics.com.



About Family Vacation Critics, Inc.



Family Vacation Critics, Inc. is a privately held company that has launched the first website on the Internet to provide family specific ratings of hotels, airlines, cruise lines and adventure travel companies. Founded in 2004 by avid family travelers Monica Levine-Sauberman, Andrea Levine and Jolienne Rutter, FVC provides in-depth content on the family travel experience based on the reviews and comments of a community of family travelers-our critics.” FVC is headquartered in New York. For a press kit online visit us at www.familyvacationcritics.com, or call FVC at 201-391-1180.