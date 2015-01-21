A Thrilling Adventure in the Wild with Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd.

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2015 --A haven for wild life enthusiasts, India attracts globetrotters from across the world to spend their holidays in exotic wild locales and dense forests which were immortalized by Rudyard Kipling.



With around 99 National parks in India and more than 450 sanctuaries, choosing the best place to soak in the natural heritage, can be quite a daunting task.



Given the vastness, the diverse topography, spectacular landscapes and varied climate, it's quite an assignment to choose from the many wildlife travel options, but having said that, most globe-trotters would agree that the holy grail of any safari is spotting the big cat-the elusive tiger. India is estimated to be home to around 70 percent of the world's tiger's. The dwindling population of tigers is now steadily rising thanks to the number of government initiatives to streamline tiger conservation through the National Tiger Conservation Authority Act and Project Tiger. Tiger population in India is now estimated to be 2,226 in 2014, according to the latest report.



To have a personal encounter with this majestic animal, travel to Ranthambore, Bandhavgarh or Kanha. The Southern region in India has the top elephant safaris, while the north eastern states offer a more off-beaten path experience. Most parks are closed during the monsoon season (June-Oct) and spring (Feb-May) is the best time for a Wild Life Tour in India.



Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd. offers an array of choices and bespoke experiences for the discerning traveller looking for a thrilling adventure in the wild. "Whether it is tracking a tiger in the jungle at Ranthambore or the deep dense forests of Bandhavgarh or Kanha, we at Compass offer you unparalleled luxury amidst awe-strikingly beautiful locations. You will be accompanied by experienced guides and trackers who share their in-depth knowledge about the area to enrich your holiday." says the CEO of the company Mr. Durjay Sengupta. He further added, that these tours are completely flexible personalized and specially designed to suit the preferences, time and budget of the discerning traveller. Choose from the many featured wild life tour packages or itineraries combining action, culture and relaxation.



A 13 day suggested wild life tour with Compass encompasses a variety of National parks and reserves, taking the clients on an exhilarating thrilling ride.



Delhi, the starting point of this journey is a remarkable blend of the past and the present. The city features architectural brilliance of the British and Mughal buildings such as the Rashtrapati Bhawan and Red Fort to the contemporary brilliance of several amusement parks, shopping malls, and party hubs.



Head to Ranthambore National Park, the former hunting grounds of the Maharaja of Jaipur. Stay at Aman-i-Khas, perhaps the most luxurious and stylish safari lodge in Asia. Known for its tiger population, Ranthambore is among the biggest national parks of northern India that sprawls over an area of 392 sq. km. Go on a tiger safari; explore the fort and the abundant flora and fauna of this sprawling park. Ranthambore was among one of the very first sanctuaries to come under the aegis of Project Tiger and from a few dozens the number of tigers have increased to a little over a hundred. Most of the big cats are so secure and protected that they can be seen hunting during the day particularly around the two lakes.



From here travel to Agra visiting the walled city of Fatehpur Sikri en-route to the pristine white embodiment of eternal love the magnificent Taj Mahal. No words can aptly describe the visual experience of witnessing the Taj Mahal at sunset with the marble monument changing shades from orange to rose red –a scenario so pure, intense and spiritual that it leaves you in a hypnotic trance.



Back on the tiger track; arrive at Bandhavgarh, a major hit with visitors. Snuggled between the hilly Vidhyan areas and the Satpura ranges and blessed with some of the best of nature's bounty. Great rocky hills, lush deciduous forests, marshes and meadows make Bandhavgarh one of India's most scenic areas. This park has still an enviable number of Royal Bengal Tigers, so be sure to go on every possible safari trip, especially the elephant safari.



The last leg of this trip brings the animal lovers to Kanha National Park, the nucleus of tiger preservation in the country.



Take an open-jeep safari in the wild and experience the electrifying adventure of locating animals in their element to truly discover nature and wildlife at its glorious best. Kanha is the setting of Kipling's 'Jungle Book', a beautiful area of lush sal and bamboo forests with grassy meadows, streams and ravines. It is the home of a variety of animals including Barasingha (Swamp Deer), tiger, panther, and many species of deer, wild pig, bison, a variety of monkeys besides some 200 species of birds.



Home to the most exotic and fascinating flora and flora, the Indian wilderness leaves all travellers bedazzled. Capture these moments and cherish these beguiling memories forever.



