Forest Hills, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2015 --As the excitement of the New Year begins to die down and fitness resolutions meet their match with day-to-day life, Dr. Prabha Krishnan reminds patients of the health benefits that can be seen from practicing exceptional oral health.



Treadmills, stairmasters and weights are all excellent choices when it comes to lowering your risk of stroke, heart disease and diabetes. There is, however, another weapon that many are unaware of - oral health care. Brushing, flossing, rinsing and not skipping any dental cleanings and exams can influence your health as much as that 30 minutes a day at the gym.



That's why Forest Hills, New York Periodontist Prabha Krishnan is making every effort to empower her patients with oral health education and to encourage them to focus on their mouths in 2015. From snacking choices to daily decisions on how much time to spend cleaning the teeth, gums and tongue, she wants everyone to know the small differences that can have a big impact.



Dr. Krishnan has treated patients with varying degrees of periodontal disease for more than two decades. Some of these patients could have avoided the need to seek a specialist's help had they known the importance of good oral hygiene. "Most patients that come in due to symptoms such as bleeding or inflamed gums, loose or shifting teeth or persistent bad breath don't know what can happen if they leave these signs untreated," says Dr. Krishnan. Numerous studies show a link between gum disease, heart disease, diabetes, respiratory tract disease, and preterm delivery of low birth weight babies.



For those in search of a periodontist specialist in Queens, NY that offers traditional cleanings, deeper tissue cleanings as well as the FDA-approved laser gum surgery alternative called LANAP, visit Dr. Krishnan online at http:///www.yourgumspecialist.com or call 718-878-4878 to schedule a complimentary consultation.



About Dr. Krishnan

Dr. Prabha Krishnan completed her Doctorate of Dental Surgery from New York University College of Dentistry, with a post-graduate specialization in Periodontics. She is a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology, an Alumnus of ADA Institute for Diversity in Leadership, and a Fellow of the American College of Dentists, International College of Dentists and the Pierre Fauchard Academy. She served as President of the Queens County Dental Society in 2009 where she is still actively involved.