Many of us have started the New Year ready to take on the world. We're going back to the gym, eating right and adopting all sorts of habits in the hopes of improving our daily lives. Dr. Todd Bertman of Advanced Dental Arts NYC is also encouraging his patients in Greenwich Village and Midtown East, NY to make sure that their oral health is at the top of their priority list for this year for lasting health benefits.
With the heavy correlation between oral health and systemic health, Dr. Bertman considers patient comfort and education a top priority. "Due to many factors, far too many people avoid the dentist and overlook the health of their mouth not realizing that it truly impacts their whole body health," says Dr. Bertman. To break the common 'dentist barrier', Advanced Dental Arts NYC offers the latest technology including digital flat screen monitors next to every patient chair, digital dental x-rays for reduced radiation, digital intraoral cameras so patients can review the status of their oral health in real time, ultra-quiet dental electric handpieces providing less vibration and noise than traditional drills, as well as Wi-Fi and iPads available for patients' enjoyment. Dr. Bertman says, "Our goal is to make the dental experience inviting and to create beautiful smiles that improve the quality of life for every patient that walks through our doors."
About Advanced Dental Arts NYC
For nearly 15 years, Dr. Bertman has been helping New York patients improve their overall health and restore their looks and self-confidence. With two state of the art locations in Greenwich Village and Midtown East, Advanced Dental Arts specializes in LANAP® laser gum treatment as well as cosmetic dentistry services including crowns, implants, veneers, lumineers, bridges, whitening, Invisalign, enameloplasty, gum lift and shaping. Their team includes dental specialties of orthodontics, pediatrics, endodontics and periodontics so that patients do not need to be referred elsewhere. Advanced Dental Arts NYC is dedicated to providing patients with personalized, quality and complete dental care.
