Great Plains Industries Releases New Corporate Video

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2015 --Today, Great Plains Industries (GPI), headquartered in Wichita, Kan. (USA), released a new corporate video to be used in its retail, commercial and industrial sectors in support of its three brands: GPI® The Proven Choice™, GPRO™ and FLOMEC™.



Click here to view the video on GPI's YouTube channel.



The video was produced from the first-person perspective of its team, many of whom tell a part of GPI's story today. That story involves a recent acquisition, the allocation of its business into three sectors, its decision to brand its products by user type within those sectors, and the innovation that is driving the company's vision and future.



"A company is nothing without its people," said Vic Lukic, president and CEO of GPI. "As a family-owned company that emphasizes strong relationships with our customers to drive their success, we are proud to now have a corporate video that captures our values and story, told by the people who make it happen each day."



For more information on Great Plains Industries, visit http://gpi.net/



About Great Plains Industries

Founded in 1968 and privately held, Great Plains Industries, Inc. manufactures quality fuel transfer pumps, fuel meters, flowmeters and industrial instrumentation for global fluid transfer and liquid flowmeter markets. In 2013, Great Plains acquired Trimec Industries of Sydney, Australia. Great Plains Industries is headquartered in Wichita, Kan., with locations in Sydney and Mexico City.