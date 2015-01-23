Roberts Auto Group Gives Away New Car in Essay Contest

Pryor, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2015 --Roberts Auto Group will give away a brand-new 2014 Chevy Sonic, Ford Fiesta or Dodge Dart to someone who really deserves it as part of its recent essay contest.



This month, people across the northeast Oklahoma community have been invited to submit an essay on someone they believe deserves a new vehicle, along with the reasons why. Roberts Auto Group is now selecting 10 finalists, who will all be entered into a drawing at the auto dealer's Pryor location Saturday, January 24.



"It is a thrill to be able to give away a 2014 vehicle to someone in our community who really needs and deserves it," said Misty Edwards of Roberts Auto Group. "The essays we received were incredible, and there are some amazing stories out there on the lives of everyday people. We look forward to the event on Saturday when we find out who exactly will be driving away in a new car."



The essay contest, which closed January 17, gave individuals a chance to select someone they know and who truly deserves a dependable new vehicle. Roberts Auto Group judges have selected nine of the finalists, with the 10th selected by popular vote based on Facebook and other social media shares. The ultimate winner will be determined at Saturday's random drawing.



Roberts Auto Group is a trusted automotive dealer in northeast Oklahoma and the surrounding areas. Its team is committed to making the car-buying process easier, delivering a no-hassle experience and sales professionals who focus on providing customers with the information and guidance they need rather than pressuring them into making a purchase.



This is not the first time Roberts Auto Group has given back to its community, as it has contributed to various local causes over the years. The auto dealer recently gave away a $1,000 Classroom Makeover for a Mayes County teacher.



"We truly appreciate all that our community has given us as a local business, and we believe it is our responsibility to give back in any way we can," Edwards said. "This essay contest has been a fun and unique way for us to do just that."



Roberts Auto Group is located at 3301 S. Mill St. in Pryor. To learn more about the auto dealer and to view some of the essays submitted, visit http://robertsgivesmore.com