Bishop-Wisecarver Group's DualVee Vacuum Wheels Selected as Finalist in the Golden Mousetrap Awards

Pittsburg, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2015 --Bishop-Wisecarver Group, a WBENC-certified, woman-owned family of companies that offer guidance solutions, contract specialty manufacturing and mechatronic-based engineering services, announced today that Dualvee® Vacuum Wheels have been selected as a finalist in the 14th Annual Golden Mousetrap Awards in the Motors and Mechanical Motion Devices category. The Awards, sponsored by Design News, celebrate the companies, products and people who are energizing North American design, engineering and manufacturing. Winners in the 16 technology categories will be announced at the Golden Mousetrap Awards ceremony February 10, 2015, in Anaheim, California.



DualVee Vacuum Wheels are a standardized, off-the-shelf, mechanical component solution enabling faster and more simplified design iterations in the complex and challenging vacuum environments where it is difficult to implement guided motion or product manipulation devices. Bishop-Wisecarver's unique guide wheel technology is ideally suited for guided motion within vacuum environments such as automated material handling and manipulation equipment, sliding racks for loading and unloading, loadlock and transfer systems, and other custom positioning mechanisms.



"Having the DualVee Vacuum Wheels selected as a Golden Mousetrap Awards finalist is an honor we share with our customers who trust us to deliver the best engineered products and expertise to solve their needs, while also providing increased efficiencies and accelerated time to market," said Pamela Kan, president of Bishop-Wisecarver.



DualVee Vacuum Wheels are part of Bishop-Wisecarver's DualVee® line, a complete product offering of component-based linear guide wheel bearings to include 90-degree guide wheels, wheel mounting bushings and journals, 90-degree linear guide tracks, wheel covers, lubricators and accessories. DualVee Vacuum Wheels are made of vacuum compatible AISI 440C and 304 stainless steel and grease, capable of ultra high vacuum down to 10-9 mbar and the all stainless steel construction provides for good chemical resistance over a wide range of temperatures in challenging vacuum applications.



About Bishop-Wisecarver Group

Bishop-Wisecarver Group (BWG) is a woman-owned family of WBENC-certified companies that works with manufacturers to engineer, manufacture, and build linear and rotary motion solutions, custom complex assemblies, and optimal embedded intelligence systems. Through the integration of mechanical, electrical, software, control and systems design engineering expertise, 60+ years of experience and 20,000+ unique clients, BWG continues to provide a single point of service that results in custom designs, increased efficiencies and accelerated time to market.