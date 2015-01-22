Chronic Care Management in Five Minutes

Conshohocken, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2015 --Effective this month, Medicare will reimburse 20 minutes of non-encounter Chronic Care Management (CCM) every 30 days. Estenda published a free white paper that offers quick, practical information to health care providers on how to get reimbursed for CCM.



Just visit Estenda's website to download a free copy of "Chronic Care Management: Introduction to Provision and Payment in 5 minutes!" and learn which providers are eligible, how to initiate chronic care management, what the requirements are, and how to bill.



About Estenda

Estenda Solutions is a software development and consulting firm focused on advancing patient care, healthcare research, and medical informatics. Estenda has a rich history of work in disease management/chronic care coordination, registries, screening programs, data warehousing, population health, PCMH and ACO, clinical research program conception and grant writing, clinical study management, telemedicine, and data integration (HL7 and DICOM).



For more information, contact Estenda Solutions, 1100 East Hector Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428, 484-362-1219, email info@estenda.com, or visit http://www.estenda.com