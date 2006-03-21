Atlanta Coffeehouse Invites Public to Free Dessert Tasting

Atlanta, Georgia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2006 -- It's surprising there aren't more handprints -- and nose prints -- on the dessert case at newly-opened coffeehouse Inman Perk Coffee in Atlanta's oldest neighborhood, Inman Park. Encased behind the glass are treats with exotic names like Cheesecake Monterosa, Cappuccino Cake, and Napoleon Chantilly.



And this Friday, Atlanta's newest coffeeshop is just giving them away.



March 18 to March 25 marks the coffeehouse's grand opening week, and Friday, March 24, Inman Perk Coffee is inviting the public to a free dessert tasting from 7 to 10 p.m. Guests are invited to sample a selection of their indulgent desserts, while enjoying free coffee along with complimentary chair massages from Erica of Flua Therapy.



Other celebratory events include a "Name That Latte!" drink-naming contest with a grand prize of a $100 gift card, and the inaugural artist, Marco Frey, will be present for a meet the artist reception on Saturday, March 25, from 1 to 4 p.m.



Inman Perk Coffee is located in the heart of Inman Park, at the intersection of N. Highland Avenue and Elizabeth Street. Serving a variety of coffee and espresso drinks, along with teas, smoothies, and decadent desserts, Inman Perk Coffee offers free wifi and a laidback, friendly atmosphere. For more information about their grand opening celebration, or for directions, visit http://www.inmanperkcoffee.com.



