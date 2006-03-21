BeePlush Couture Announces Fall/Winter 2006 Collection Release

DALLAS, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2006 -- BeePlush Couture (www.BeePlush.com) announced today the release of their Fall/Winter 2006 Collection of upscale clothing for children that combines high style with functionality, and offers consumers the opportunity to give back to the community with every dollar spent.



"Over the years, I have been a successful designer selling to boutiques, but I discovered my passion for children's clothing after experiencing difficulties finding clothes for my petite daughter Makena," said Kimberly Loveland, CEO of BeePlush Couture. "I had real trouble finding outfits that were fashionable and functional and that fit her well, and I had an even harder time finding stylish clothing for my son, Lawson. I realized other parents must be having the same problem, so I started designing children's custom clothing and selling them through eBay's growing upscale children's market. When we saw the overwhelming response to my designs on eBay, we knew we were on to something big. So we raised seed capital to start BeePlush Couture, and the dream was born."



BeePlush Couture's vision is to redefine the outdated upscale children's clothing market by providing the freshest blend of unique wearable designs featuring a mix of urban chic and high-end fashion for both boys and girls. BeePlush Couture's Fall/Winter 2006 Collection includes: jeans, shorts, skirts, sweaters, jackets and coats for boys and girls, sizes infant through 6X. The line will be sold in upscale department stores, specialty boutiques worldwide and through eBay.



In addition, BeePlush Couture is donating a percentage of all sales to Dallas Cowboy Kenyon Coleman's not-for-profit organization The Tenacious Group (www.thetenaciousgroup.com), specializing in motivational learning and purpose development programs for at-risk high school students.



"We are part of an emerging generation of entrepreneurs who believe the purpose of life is to serve others, not to take first then give back later," said Loveland. "Our vision is to reach out and put a smile on the face of the future, one child at a time."



For more information please visit http://www.BeePlush.com