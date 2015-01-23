Marlton Chiropractor Offers New Spinal Decompression Treatment for New Jersey Back Pain Sufferers

Marlton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2015 --Marlton, NJ chiropractor Dr. Sauté K. Dean of Dean Chiropractic & Pain Relief is happy to announce the deployment of a new technique that provides overwhelmingly positive results and swift relief for back pain sufferers. Spinal decompression therapy is an advanced technique used to quickly relieve misalignments of the vertebrae, known as subluxations, as well as bulging or herniated disks and worn spinal joints that cause nerve and muscle pain that may present in the back and affect areas throughout the body. Dr. Dean uses spinal decompression to relieve back pain without surgery, allowing his patients to return to their normal lives more quickly and easily than ever before.



Back pain is common and experienced by nearly everyone at some point in their lives, via injury, lifestyle, or other factors like body type that eventually place a painful amount of strain on the spine, spinal muscles and nerves. A study recently published in the Annals of Rheumatic Diseases reported lower back pain to be the #1 cause of disability worldwide. The experienced team at Dean Chiropractic & Pain Relief focuses on finding and applying the most effective, advanced and appropriate treatments for back pain for each patient that walks through their doors. This dedication also means that they stay current on the latest types of treatments, technology and techniques available to chiropractors in New Jersey and around the world, as the science continues to develop new ways to treat old pains.



Specifically, spinal decompression therapy can be used to address lower back pain, pinched nerves, sciatica, extremity pain, neck pain, and a host of other symptoms that arise from damaged or degenerated discs. Spinal stenosis, post-operative complications, and lumbar and cervical spine conditions can also contribute to pain that may be treatable with spinal decompression therapy. The process is gentle, non-invasive and provides swift relief for lower back and neck pain, sciatica pain and bulging, herniated or degenerative disc disease located in the neck and lumbar regions.



The gentle application of distractive forces relieves pressure and improves blood flow, allowing improved nutrient exchange to the target area. After several cycles of gentle stretching and relaxation, decompression typically lasts less than 20 minutes and occurs upwards of 3-5 times per week. As the time progresses, relief begins to overcome pain. Most patients experience full pain relief in 6-10 treatments, with the average treatment plan lasting 8 weeks. Vital components of the program target ligaments, tendons and muscles, and the therapy is completed with guided exercise and adjunctive heat therapies, muscle stimulation, ultrasound, and cold therapy to assist rehabilitation of severe injury and pain. To learn more about advanced spinal decompression therapy for New Jersey back pain sufferers, visit Dean Chiropractic & Pain Relief online at www.NJBackPainRelief.com.