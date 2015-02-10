Long Island Cosmetic Dentist Offers Alternative to Traditional Braces with Invisalign

Valley Stream, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2015 --Long Island, NY cosmetic dentist Dr. James Ciancarelli is proudly offering Invisalign® orthodontics to his patients seeking to straighten their smiles without the application of metal braces. Traditional orthodontics with metal braces may take years, cause long-term pain and discomfort, can be extremely expensive and are burdensome to wear and be seen wearing. They interfere with basic daily life, making it difficult to eat, talk, sleep and brush. Teens are often recommended to wear braces when they become old enough and their crooked teeth concerns become apparent. They then must endure embarrassing, painful metal braces and wiring for extended periods of time with repeated tightening, adjustment and even possibly tooth pulling. Even though these traditional methods are highly effective at achieving straight, healthy smiles, their bulkiness, painfulness and highly conspicuous appearance have made them a dreaded necessity for generations.



The truth is that crooked teeth are a dangerous dental condition and one that requires thorough, proper treatment in order to avoid more severe, irreversible problems in the future. An uneven tooth pattern not only causes heightened self-consciousness but may lead to tooth decay, jaw pain and unhealthy enamel wear. The best solution is to straighten the teeth, correcting bite problems, chewing and swallowing problems, and in some cases even sleep apnea and dietary concerns. Advancements in cosmetic dentistry have produced new options for straightening teeth that have made traditional metal braces a thing of the past for many patients of all ages. Invisalign® is among the newest developments in straightening technology, and many patients find the inconspicuous aligner system preferable due to their removable nature and reduced treatment time.



With Invisalign®, patients change their customized aligner trays every two weeks as teeth are straightened in phases. Dr. Ciancarelli uses digital imaging technology to measure each person's bite patterns and create a computerized path for treatment, forming new trays to shape teeth periodically over the course of several months instead of years. Removable aligners allow natural eating, brushing and drinking behaviors, significantly reducing the discomfort often associated with braces. Invisalign® invisible aligners are custom-molded to fit the patient's teeth by Dr. Ciancarelli, once he's determined that the patient is a viable candidate following a thorough consultation.



