Bethesda Cosmetic and Family Dentist Celebrates One Year at New Location with Open House

Rockville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2015 --All Smiles Dentistry in North Bethesda, Maryland has been serving their community with caring family dentistry and skilled cosmetic dentistry at their new location for one year, and to celebrate, they're opening their doors to the community on Wednesday, January 28, 2015. The staff will be on hand offering wine and cheese to snack on while visitors get acquainted with the new practice and enjoy the display of local artist Evan Goldman's works. All Smiles Dentistry is focused on the care and well-being of their community and want to show their appreciation by inviting everyone to join them in celebrating their practice's latest milestone.



Dr. Mary Ziomek of All Smiles Dentistry is dedicated to preserving, improving and maintaining family oral health, performing a wide range of dentistry that includes basic cleanings and general dentistry to advanced corrective procedures designed to improve overall oral health. Her family dentistry experience means she can care for the needs of whole families, from toddlers to grandparents and everyone in between, first tooth to first conversation about dentures. Dr. Ziomek is highly trained in fitting and administering Invisalign® orthodontic aligner systems for those searching for alternatives to traditional, time-consuming and painful metal braces. As a North Bethesda orthodontist, Dr. Ziomek can consult, measure, fit and maintain Invisalign® care throughout the duration of the treatment.



In addition to new advancements in family dentistry and orthodontics, Dr. Ziomek and the staff at All Smiles Dentistry offer special sedation dentistry options for patients who have a difficult time enduring dental care, cleanings, procedures and certain medications. Sedation dentistry is a fine way for those who suffer excessive fear or pain when at the dentist's office to receive the treatment they need without having an inordinately negative experience. Dr. Ziomek can often correct the damage or decay that results from this fear-based oral health negligence in just one or two visits, including having cavities filled, dentures fitted, gums treated and even certain cosmetic procedures. Teeth whitening or crowning a chipped tooth can also be accomplished while the patient is calmly sedated.



To learn more about the care offered by Maryland family dentist Dr. Mary Ziomek at All Smiles Dentistry in North Bethesda, visit with her and her staff at their open house Wednesday, January 28, 2015 from 5:30 to 7:30pm. To inquire about implants, cosmetic dentistry, dental emergencies, pre-medication sedation, non-surgical bleeding gum treatment, same-day repairs, children's hygiene programs and much more, visit them online at http://www.Rockville-All-Smiles-Dentistry.com