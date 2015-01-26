San Rafael, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2015 --"Tom Coté has been chosen to head EQIS's 401(k) effort," said Scott Winters, CEO and Co-founder of the asset management and financial technology company. As Vice President of Business Development at EQIS, Mr. Coté is focused on growing the 401(k) business to complement EQIS's rapidly growing wealth management practice.



"We're excited to be able to offer true managed account 401(k) plans with no minimum account balance. Individuals are typically invested directly in securities rather than bundled in mutual funds. Participants can have their own investment policy statement correlated to their personal risk profile and hold a unique portfolio that appropriately suits their long-term retirement needs and objectives," said Mr. Coté, who has worked in sales, marketing, and management within the financial services industry for over thirty years.



"Throughout his career, Tom has worked with many 401(k) plans and their participants as their advisor. He understands the unique process and democratization of the services we are offering and will convey this uniqueness to the advisor community," said Mr. Winters.



Previously, Mr. Coté was a Principal and owner of Total Solution Financial Partners, a financial services consulting firm providing a broad range of sales and support to the retirement plan and wealth management marketplace. He has held key positions with Fidelity Investments, Federated Investors, The Pacific Stock Exchange, and Security Pacific National Bank.



About EQIS

