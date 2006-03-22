Learn the Right Skills Fast to Get a Higher LSAT Score with LSAT Exam Cram™ by Michael Bellomo

Los Angeles, CA – March 20, 2006 – In LSAT Exam Cram by Michael Bellomo, you’ll learn the exact practice skills you need to pass the Law School Admissions Test (LSAT), even if you only have a week to one month left to prepare.



This straightforward book helps you quickly and easily:



- Learn the preparation content and basic tools you need to pass the exam

- Test your knowledge and preparedness level with practice questions and complete-answer explanations

- Review key highlights with the “Cram Sheet” tear-card

- Discover important information and potential pitfalls found on the exam with “Exam Alerts”

- Study while away from your desk with the free, LSAT Exam Cram CD covering:



- All LSAT exam topics

- Detailed explanations of correct and incorrect answers

- Multiple test modes

- Random questions and order of answers

- Chapter exam prep answers and concepts



“Every skill you need to pass the LSAT with a high score is something you can develop with practice, and this book helps ‘even the playing-field’ for any cash-strapped college student who has the discipline and drive to learn,” states author Michael Bellomo. “It’s unique because you’ll receive concise information on how examiners think, the basic, widely applicable set of tools you need to pass and a lighthearted viewpoint without stale discussions on theory. Also, since some people learn better by listening, I’ve included an audio CD-ROM so you can study while you’re driving to your classes – just pop the CD into your car stereo!”



LSAT Exam Cram is available at all major booksellers and online at www.amazon.com.



About Michael Bellomo

Michael Bellomo holds a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of California, San Francisco, an M.B.A. from the University of California at Irvine and a Black Belt certification in Six Sigma project management. He has worked for a think tank, a project and risk management firm, and currently serves with ARES Corporation as their Contracts and Proposals Counsel. Michael has written 16 books in various non-fiction fields, including technology (Windows 2000 Administration for Dummies, How to do Everything with TiVo), business operations (eBay Your Business: Maximize Sales and Get Results, Itanium Rising), and “mass market” science (Microbe: Are We Ready for the Next Plague?). He is the co-author of two major technology books from McGraw-Hill: eBay Your Business: Maximize Sales and Get Results and How to Do Everything with TiVo. Michael is also the co-author of the Amazon bestseller Microbe: Are We Ready For The Next Plague?, a chilling work on how vulnerable we are to new, exotic diseases and acts of biological terrorism.



Contact: Michael Bellomo, ghostrh@hotmail.com, 650-533-0252

