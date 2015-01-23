Coral Gables, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2015 --Nationally-recognized Miami Skin and Vein located in beautiful Coral Gables, Florida is now taking reservations for their upcoming open house where they will be showcasing their unique CoolSculpting treatment plan offering. "We're very excited about the results our patients are seeing with CoolSculpting's nonsurgical fat reduction, and our patients really appreciate the added value our team brings with a customized nutrition guide and complimentary personal training session," says Dr. Patel.



CoolSculpting has swiftly become a preferred body contouring treatment as it offers lasting results without surgery or downtime. Developed by Harvard scientists, this FDA-cleared, fat freezing technology called "cryolipolysis" eliminates the fat cells in localized stubborn fat pockets for good. "Patients complaining of muffin tops, love handles, spare tires and more are relieved to see their body sculpted and then empowered to continue a healthy lifestyle," says, Dr. Nguyen.



As the popularity of no downtime cosmetic procedures continues to rise, Drs. Patel and Nguyen are committed to staying on the cutting edge for their patients who lead busy lifestyles. Their state-of the art medical clinic with 8 treatment rooms, dedicated skin care and laser procedure rooms, and a Coolsculpting suite is conveniently located in Downtown Coral Gables, just a few blocks from Miracle Mile and across the street from Coral Gables Elementary School.



About Dr. Shaun Patel and Dr. Nguyen

Harvard trained and Board certified, Dr. Shaun Patel and Dr. Nguyen specialize in vein treatments including laser for painful varicose veins and sclerotherapy for cosmetic spider and veins. They also offer advanced skin care such as the treatment of wrinkles with neuromodulators like Botox and dermal fillers like Juvederm, Belotero, Sculptra and Radiesse; lip contouring and augmentation with Juvederm, Belotero, and Restylane; replacement of lost facial volume and cheek lifts with Juvederm Voluma; body contouring with CoolSculpting; treatment of vascular lesions including rosacea, periorbital veins, poikiloderma, and facial redness with the Cutera Excel V; and non ablative laser skin resurfacing with the Fraxel Dual device.



The February 5th event is open to the public, however, reservations are required. To RSVP, call 786-618-5039 or visit their website at http://www.miamiskinandvein.com