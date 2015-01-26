Whiting Online Marketing Services, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Patio Heating and Cooling

Kingwood, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2015 --David Whiting is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.FirepitsAndPatioHeaters.com. The website offers a wide variety of temperature control systems for outdoor porches and patios including fire pits, patio heaters, and cooling fans. Whiting was inspired to start his website by his own love of the outdoors. He has always enjoyed cooking, entertaining, and relaxing outdoors and wanted to provide his customers with ways to continue to enjoy their outdoor areas even when the weather was too hot or too cold.



There are many excellent products featured within the merchandise of FirepitsAndPatioHeaters.com. The website offers products including natural gas patio heaters, propane fire pits, outdoor propane heaters, electric patio heaters, tabletop patio heaters, Lava Heat Italia patio heaters, and much more. In the future, Whiting is planning on adding cooling and misting fans that customers can use to cool their outdoor spaces during days where the weather is too warm. By continuing to add different products on his website, he hopes to better provide customers with solutions for making their outdoor spaces more comfortable year round.



Providing a website with a simple design that makes it easy to navigate is very important to Whiting regarding FirepitsAndPatioHeaters.com. The website is professionally designed to ensure that customers have a more enjoyable experience on the site. Customers are able to easily find what they are looking for by selecting different categories specific to different heating or cooling solutions. In addition to a well organized website, customers can enjoy free shipping on all products, which significantly reduces the cost of the items.



In addition to his main website, Whiting is also launching a blog located at http://www.HeatingUpThePatioBlog.com



The blog covers topics that relate to outdoor heating and cooling. Whiting will be providing tips and guidelines for using different products, talking about how to make these products most effective, giving information about the products that he has available, and also answering frequently asked questions. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with further information so that they can get more out of the products that they choose to buy.



