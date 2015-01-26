Wellness Center Celebration Event - Completion of Phase 1 of Fitness Park and Trail

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2015 --Phase 1 of the project converted approximately 2 acres of exterior space at the historic Los Angeles County University of Southern California Medical Center into an innovative outdoor Wellness Park and Fitness Trail with support and funding from and Los Angeles County Open Space District, First 5 Los Angeles, and California State Parks.



This park conversion work was a collaborative effort by Amigos de los Rios and many other community members, including: Los Angeles County and the LAC+USC Wellness Center Foundation partners.



Speakers Include:



Claire Robinson, Amigos de los Rios

Marisa Cordova, The Wellness Center

Lee Werbel, First 5 LA

Teresa Villegas, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors - First District

Jane Beesley, Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation



The event will introduce local families to the new park and provide an opportunity for the adults and children to enjoy the Historic General Hospital Wellness Center while enjoying nature in fun and physically interactive way.



WHEN: Saturday, January 24, 2015, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: 1200 N. State Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033



VISUALS/INTERVIEWS:



Beautifully set at the Historic General Hospital Wellness Center, adults and children learning about and interacting with the new Park and Fitness Trail – exercise equipment, play equipment, walking areas and other amenities.



WHO:



The event is sponsored by Amigos de los Rios and project funders State of California –Natural Resources Agency – Department of Parks and Recreation - Los Angeles Regional Open Spaces District - Los Angeles County First District and First 5 LA.



BACKGROUND:



The Wellness Center aims to provide culturally sensitive programs to address the root cause of disease, empower residents and patients to take control of their own health and lives, through the expansion of preventative care services, encourage collaboration between non-profit groups, attract community development and investment in a largely underserved area, and become a key component of an East Los Angeles regional integrated health care delivery system.



About Amigos de los Rios

Amigos de los Rios, 501c3 stewards of the Emerald Necklace Park Network, collaborate with communities to protect and restore open spaces by designing quality public environments (parks and trails) that revitalize city neighborhoods within economically challenged communities in Southern California.



Visit Amigos de los Rios at http://www.amigosdelosrios.org



Project Funders: - Los Angeles County - Regional Parks and Open Space District - County of Los Angeles 1st District, First 5 LA, California State Park - Department of Parks and Recreation