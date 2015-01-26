Fort Wayne Chiropractor Builds on Connection Between Diet, Exercise and Chiropractic for Total Wellness

Fort Wayne, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2015 --Fort Wayne, Indiana chiropractor Dr. Adam Osenga of NorthEast Chiropractic Center has developed a full-scale treatment approach for his patients in the interest of helping them achieve improvements in wellness that extend beyond in-office adjustments and medication. Patients that couple their successful chiropractic treatments with a new approach to personal wellness find that their bodies are more receptive to therapy, heal more quickly, and stay healthy longer. Incorporating healthy dietary changes, maintaining regular, vigorous exercise programs and scheduling regular chiropractic appointments helps build a new optimal state of wellness from the ground up. Often, all it takes is a little guidance and education to get started, which is where Dr. Osenga comes in.



Generally, a healthy diet consists of the daily consumption of quality food representing all five food groups: fruits, vegetables, grains, proteins, and dairy. A very healthy diet includes a minimum of five daily servings of fresh fruits and vegetables, commonly the most neglected group in American diets. Grains include whole wheat, brown rice, bulgur, and barley. Many people commonly eat processed and bleached flour products like white bread loaves which are nearly devoid of nutritional benefits and can, in the cases of those with gluten sensitivities, inflame joints and cause auto-immune reactions in the body. Gluten-free whole grain choices are numerous, including amaranth, buckwheat, quinoa, brown rice, and teff, many of which can be readily obtained at the local grocery store.



Proteins are most commonly ingested as red meat dishes, but also include options like lamb, chicken, eggs, fish and beans. Healthy proteins are also abundant in peas, nuts and seeds for those who aren't allergic to them. The dairy group is included so that calcium sources can be represented as a building block of a healthy diet. More than just milk, the dairy group includes low-fat and fat-free yogurt and cheese, with high levels of calcium also found in kale, collard greens, spinach, salmon, sardines, blackstrap molasses, and beans for the dairy-averse. American men and women aged 19 to 50 ought to consume 1000mg calcium per day for optimum levels, increasing to 1200mg over age 50.



In addition to diet, regular, vigorous exercise is a crucial part of maintaining and improving overall wellness and increasing the efficacy and endurance of chiropractic care. This means that at least 30 minutes of exercise daily, five days a week, is required. These exercises include walking, running, biking, swimming, use of elliptical or treadmill machines, and certain weight training regimens. Mixing exercise routines in alternating patterns works exceedingly well, where lifting weights three times a week and performing aerobic exercises two times a week greatly improves the fitness, strength and internal health and functionality of the body. Dr. Osenga can work with each patient to determine the optimal combination of dietary adjustments, exercise routines and chiropractic therapy to help achieve optimal, ideal health plans and wellness goals.



To learn more about the benefits of whole-body wellness and how Dr. Osenga can help achieve these goals, visit him online at http://www.northeastchirocenter.com