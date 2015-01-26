Folsom Cosmetic Dentist Offers New Zoom Tooth Whitening in California

Folsom, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2015 --Folsom, California cosmetic and family dentist Thomas N. Ludlow, DDS of Expressions in Dentistry is experienced at providing a wide range of general and cosmetic dentistry, from porcelain veneers to dental implants, crowns to bridges, and a wide variety of other vital services for his clients. For fast, safe and brilliant tooth whitening, Dr. Ludlow is now offering the Zoom! smile whitening system in both the In-Office and Take-Home varieties for patients who want to achieve a bright new smile in less time and with increased efficiency. The Zoom! In-Office Whitening System employs new, proprietary technology that whitens teeth by several shades in just over an hour's time while patients wait, relaxing at the office. This makes the Zoom! whitening solutions perfect for those seeking immediate results. By contrast, the Zoom! Take-Home Whitening System employs a patent-pending gel that can whiten teeth several shades over the course of three nights, worn while sleeping.



Tooth discoloration is common and is caused by a host of factors that affect most people at some point in their lives. From natural aging to the consumption of coffee, tea and tobacco, tooth discoloration is an almost unavoidable part of life. This means that tooth whitening is beneficial for anyone who's noticed an unacceptable amount of discoloration, and wishes to refresh their original pearly white shade with less time and hassle. A basic consultation and oral exam from Dr. Ludlow will determine candidacy for Zoom! whitening and can assess the original and ideal shades for each patient. The Zoom! whitening System stands out amongst the growing field of whitening products by making the process easier and faster than ever.



It's important to note that tooth whitening has been proven safe when preformed under the supervision and guidance of a dentist. Many will find that, upon asking, their dentists are happy to mention whitening as among the safest cosmetic dental procedures available, and may recommend certain products that have shown consistently positive results. To maintain whiteness and achieve long-lasting results, Dr. Ludlow recommends following documented post-whitening care instructions, regular flossing and brushing twice daily with the Zoom! Whitening Toothpaste, with periodic touch-ups by applying Zoom! home gel. The use of advanced Zoom! products reveal a whiteness and longevity unseen when using over-the-counter products that often contain harsh bleaching agents that may damage enamel in the long-run, making a clinical, doctor-recommended product the ideal choice for smart patients.



