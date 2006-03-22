Resellerspanel.com Launches Version 1.0 RC1 of its Control Panel

London, United Kingdom -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2006 -- Resellerspanel.com (www.resellerspanel.com) announces that it has launched a release candidate version of its hosting Control Panel. Control Panel v1.0 RC1 now features a fresh new look of the main menus, a News section, an updated Account Usage table, MySQL Stats, Load Stats and Elefante Tools.



The Java-based menus now create a new browsing experience through the main sections of the Control Panel. Below the Account Usage table the resellers can find the most recent hosting news. The Account Usage table itself now contains the file quota of each hosting account. The MySQL Stats section, on the other hand, will give the resellers detailed statistics about the database queries.



The Load Stats section displays the server load per a specified time period, and allows the resellers to check what is the average load that their websites generate. The Elefante Tools section contains both administrative and search engine optimization tools. The resellers are now able to submit their websites to numerous search engines for better indexing.



In addition, the Control Panel now displays resellers’ store names in the header section. Resellerspanel.com has also added legal documentation containing resellers’ brand names. More new and advanced features are currently being developed and will be released very soon.



Moreover, Resellerspanel.com has recently added three new cPanel production servers, named SupremePanel2, SupremePanel3 and SupremePanel4 respectively, which are intended to accommodate the constantly growing number of cPanel resellers who have chosen to resell Resellerspanel.com’s web hosting services. All new cPanel Reseller signups have been redirected to SupremePanel2, 3 & 4.



