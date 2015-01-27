Some California Homeowners Get Help via HVAC Rebates

Stockton, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2015 --Homeowners with a "to-do" list of systems and equipment in their homes that need to be repaired, replaced, and/or serviced are getting a break – at least, in Northern California.



Sheet Metal Workers' Local Union No. 104, through contractors that use its members, offers two residential rebate programs for HVAC systems. They are:



- The Residential Heating and Air Conditioning Rebate Program covers furnace and air conditioning equipment replacements and additions. The year-round program provides homeowner rebates of $75.00 to $415.00.



- The Residential Spring and Fall Tune-up Rebate Program offers a rebate of $50.00 and runs from April & May and then again in October & November.



"The Residential program has been around for almost two decades," said Bruce Word, business manager of SMART Local Union 104. "We came up with it, experimented with how it might work, and we've modified it over time.



"Over the past five years, we've sent checks to over 25,000 homeowners in the area, totaling more than $3.1 million.



"Today, we've made it so it's easy for the homeowner. When they call a participating contractor, the contractor will give them an estimate right on the spot. That estimate includes the rebate that they will be receiving."



According to Word, many residents initially discover the available rebates when they see advertisements in their local weekly "shopper," publications, newspapers, direct mailers, as well as phone and internet solicitations.



Why are the organized sheet metal workers giving money back to their customers, via two programs, on a routine basis?



"It's pretty simple," explained Matthew Smith of Smith Heating & Air Conditioning (Stockton CA), one of more than 75 participating contractors. "Our Union wants to promote our preventive maintenance and service offerings. Providing rebate dollars – for things like equipment replacement – helps the homeowner make a decision to give us a try.



"Our sheet metal workers are knowledgeable, skilled, and more than able to do this work. We think if the homeowner works with us once, they will call us again."



More information for homeowners on the rebates can be found online at:

https://www.smw104.org/rebates/



Background information for writers/editors:



SMART Local Union 104 -- https://www.smw104.org



HVAC Expertise Central Valley Contractors -- http://hvacexpertisecentralvalley.com/



The International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers (SMART) and the Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors' National Association (SMACNA) have a labor-management partnership that is more than 75 years old.



About SMACNA

SMACNA's contractors (using SMART workers) specialize in HVAC, architectural and industrial sheet metal, ventilation system testing & balancing, and energy management and maintenance. SMACNA develops voluntary technical standards and manuals that are accepted, referenced, and acknowledged worldwide.



SMART and SMACNA publish Partners in Progress magazine. For additional information, visit http://www.pinp.org