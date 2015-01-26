Fresno Chiropractor Offers New Technique for Relief of Chronic Headache Pain

Fresno, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2015 --Fresno, California chiropractor Dr. Thomas Potigian of Sunnyside Wellness & Chiropractic Center specializes in corrective chiropractic care that involves improving the wellness and overall health of the whole body. Dr. Potigian uses the latest techniques and technology to provide the utmost care for his patients, correcting subluxations, providing treatment for sleep apnea, allergies, fibromyalgia and much more. The team at Sunnyside Wellness & Chiropractic Center is committed to using chiropractic care principles to not only relieve pain, but improve health and wellness at a fundamental level. Part of this care includes the treatment of chronic headache and migraine pain suffered by millions of Americans.



Headaches are a commonly suffered fact-of-life that affects just about every person at one time or another. Many people are unaware that chiropractic care can help relive headache pain and, in some cases, altogether eliminate the underlying causes of headaches, correcting sleep deprivation problems, relieving other widespread bodily pain and improving one's overall quality of life. Headaches result from a variety of factors like reactions to certain medication, temporomandibular joint dysfunction (TMJ), neck and back muscle tightness or spasms from bad posture or sleep positions, low blood sugar events, high blood pressure events, overall stress and extreme fatigue. Most common headaches are called tension headaches, described as constant, dull, achy discomfort on one or both sides of the head. These headaches are often caused by stress or bad posture, when the spine and muscles in the upper back and neck are unnaturally strained. Some people, the majority being women, suffer migraine headaches, which are described as intense, throbbing headaches that may even cause nausea and heightened sensitivity to light and noise. Some migraines can even last a few days, severely reducing one's overall wellness level and decreasing quality of life immensely.



About Dr. Potigian

Dr. Potigian uses the latest techniques and tools available to target headache trigger points and apply the ideal techniques for the treatment of each specific type of headache pain. Mostly, treatment focuses on the muscle groups whose strain and stress behaviors result in headache pain: the Splenius muscles, the Suboccipitals, the Sternocleidomastoid (SCM) and the Trapezius. Along with treatment, Dr. Potigian offers lifestyle tips on avoiding headache triggers, like eating a healthy diet, reducing bodily and emotional stress, and avoiding toxins.



Dr. Potigian's Fresno chiropractic practice, Sunnyside Wellness & Chiropractic Center is well-equipped with leading-edge chiropractic equipment and technology, allowing his experts staff to better pinpoint, diagnose and treat conditions and symptoms with greater accuracy and better results than ever before. His 33 years of chiropractic experience and education allows him to leverage the most effective methods in the ongoing battle for headache pain relief, including revolutionary treatments using digital imagery and advanced adjustment techniques.