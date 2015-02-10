Austin Search Engine Marketing Firm Develops New Social Media Strategies for Clients

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2015 --Austin search engine marketing firm and Inc. 500/5000 member FindMyCompany.com (FMC) is using advanced social media platform strategies to build on the foundation laid by in-house website optimization, mobile site development and organic content creation. FMC leverages a suite of products to increase engagement and conversion for local business clients by improving their search engine marketing game, or creating it where it doesn't exist. To do this, many moving parts must work in concert, like an engine, to drive the internet audience to targeted websites where they can find the products, services and info they are looking for with efficiency, clarity and ease of use. In addition to these online marketing pillars, FMC is capable of creating a social media strategy that builds social engagement in the online arena, helping create a marketing ecosystem where customers find the products and services they're looking for with a brand they trust, naturally complementing background development and content creation with the effective social media tools people are already using.



FMC builds social media strategies for each client, starting with properly designed and utilized Facebook business pages. Often, clients misrepresent or neglect their online image with improperly utilized Facebook pages. Poor layout, design and lack of information is costly, leading to swift dismissal by the social media audience who sees what it wants in seconds, and easily moves on to the next candidate if certain features aren't in the right places. FindMyCompany.com President and CEO Greg Joseph says, "It isn't enough to have an impressive website anymore. Credibility and professional polish need to be uniform across your whole online presence so browsing visitors feel secure in making that conversion to becoming a customer. This is true whether most of your business comes from online searches, print media or word-of-mouth." This means that social media sites need to be a part of the same conversation, with the same comprehensive, straightforward and engaging approach found on websites and mobile sites.



FindMyCcompany.com's Austin social media strategy team handles the full spectrum of design, implementation and maintenance, beginning with a custom Facebook page designed for each specific client, driven by an understanding of the brand, the message, and how to hook the audience-at-large. Facebook is constantly re-writing its own rules, and every 3 to 4 months a new policy, strategy and set of guidelines is rolled out that governs how marketers reach their audiences. Much like Google's ever-changing algorithms, it's a reality of the internet marketing filed, and FMC helps clients stay ahead of the curve with regular updates and postings. Their team provides unlimited photo and video uploads of client media, unlimited applications allowing the promotion of new specials, events and any other marketing events for any enterprise. To make things simple, FMC provides a proven Facebook marketing checklist that helps staff post and promote with the right techniques, topics and timing, so clients can get the whole office in on the guided effort. These strategies extend to custom LinkedIn and Twitter accounts, putting the FMC team in charge of their client's most effective social media engagement tools.



